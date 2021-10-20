Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

NYSE ALLE opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

