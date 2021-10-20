Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $151.51 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,580. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

