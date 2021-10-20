Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6,850.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $594.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.91 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.