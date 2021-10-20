Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 824,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,065,000 after acquiring an additional 40,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

