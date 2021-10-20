Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $54,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $277.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

