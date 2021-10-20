Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

