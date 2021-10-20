Alamar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 4.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $329.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.18 and its 200-day moving average is $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $333.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

