Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for about 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 77,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,265. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.