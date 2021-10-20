Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.75. 7,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,966. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.17 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.30 and a 200 day moving average of $462.65.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.00.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.