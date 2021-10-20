Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,402,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

