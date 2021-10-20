Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKRTF. Danske raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

AKRTF remained flat at $$2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

