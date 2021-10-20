Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €112.32 ($132.14) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.97.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

