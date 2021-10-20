AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.81% from the company’s previous close.
BOS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.70.
TSE:BOS traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$34.03. The company had a trading volume of 145,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,722. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The firm has a market cap of C$918.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
