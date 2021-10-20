AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.81% from the company’s previous close.

BOS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.70.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

TSE:BOS traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$34.03. The company had a trading volume of 145,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,722. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The firm has a market cap of C$918.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million. On average, analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.6822649 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.