Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ALRN opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.72. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 195,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

