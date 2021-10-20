Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $90.61 Average PT from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.06.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. FMR LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

