Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $84.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

