Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.12

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 3393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Afya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.
Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
