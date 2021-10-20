Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.12

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 3393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Afya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.