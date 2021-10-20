Aflac (AFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Aflac to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFL opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

