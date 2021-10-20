Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 7% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.47 and last traded at $157.05. Approximately 180,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,983,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.73.

A number of analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion and a PE ratio of -61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $334,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

