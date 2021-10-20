Aeryus (AER) Market Capitalization Hits $22,571.47

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Aeryus has a total market cap of $22,571.47 and $15.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Aeryus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.19 or 0.00444113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.01 or 0.00920640 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

Aeryus is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

