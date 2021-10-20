Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $19.85

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $19.34. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 8,917 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market cap of $507.50 million, a P/E ratio of -220.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,931,185.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $792,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,359. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.