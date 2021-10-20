Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in IAA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IAA by 36.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 74.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

