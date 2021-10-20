Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $66,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NYSE GMRE opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.