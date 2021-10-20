Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $63,000 in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of IAK stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22.

