Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $61,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 515 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average is $114.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.