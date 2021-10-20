Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $59,000 in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $24.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

