Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 2,886 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

WEN opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

