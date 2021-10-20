Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

FDRR stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

