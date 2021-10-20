Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 20,365.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $224.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $225.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

