adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Get adidas alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush started coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

ADDYY opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.29. adidas has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on adidas (ADDYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.