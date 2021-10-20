Adevinta ASA’s (ADEVF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA has a consensus rating of Hold.

ADEVF stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

