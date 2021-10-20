ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) was down 6.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 38,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 876,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Specifically, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,476,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,875 shares of company stock worth $8,566,708 in the last quarter.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.