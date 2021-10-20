Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 290,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Accolade by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,724,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after acquiring an additional 163,578 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.