Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 2.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,723,000 after purchasing an additional 208,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 290,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Accolade has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

