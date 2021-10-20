Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lowered by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $350.76. The firm has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,984. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

