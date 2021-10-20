Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

