Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ASO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
