Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FCO opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

