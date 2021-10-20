a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

