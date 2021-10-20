a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKA. KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

NYSE AKA opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.