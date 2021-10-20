9,820 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,605,000 after acquiring an additional 256,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,336,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,848,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

