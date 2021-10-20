$964.40 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report sales of $964.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.90 million and the highest is $969.30 million. Carter’s reported sales of $865.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,411,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after buying an additional 361,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,953,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

