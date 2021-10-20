750,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 5.91% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TETC. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at about $14,490,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at about $6,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000.

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Wednesday. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,325. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

