$726.45 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post sales of $726.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $734.29 million and the lowest is $718.60 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.18. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

