72,000 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.28% of FTAC Athena Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,152. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.