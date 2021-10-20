6,822 Shares in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Baozun by 3,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 244,576 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baozun by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 197,649 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

