6,500 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $253,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of AYI opened at $208.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.73 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

