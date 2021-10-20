$599.92 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post $599.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.68 million and the highest is $613.50 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $532.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

