$54.86 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $54.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.12 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $36.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $200.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $327.94 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 809,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,124. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

