50,624 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PPD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,055 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in PPD by 80.6% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,941 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $162,287,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in PPD by 994.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $140,699,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.