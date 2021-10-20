50,000 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Acquired by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 202,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,809,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 823,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 888,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,744,559. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

